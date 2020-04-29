Gracie Jeanette Fanning Cassell, age 81, of Wytheville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1938, to the late Ernest and Ruby Hale Fanning. Gracie was preceded in death by a daughter Susan Overstreet. Gracie was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Douglas Graham Cassell of Wytheville; three sons and daughter-in-law, James and Janice Cassell of Tenn., Dwight Cassell of Texas, Thomas Cassell of Wytheville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt Pleasant Cemetery fund 225 Tremough Drive Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Cassell family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
