Billie Ann McNeil Muncy, age 84, formerly of Narrows and Bland, Va., died peacefully at Carrington Place at Rural Retreat, Va., on March 3, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1935, in Ceres, Va. She graduated from Narrows High School in 1953. Billie attended Radford Women's College from 1953 to 1955, re-enrolled in 1980 and graduated in 1981. In 1955, she married John Willis Muncy, Sr., who preceded her in death after 62 years of devoted union. She was a talented artist, seamstress, musician, and master gardener. She was a member of the Bland United Methodist Church and a former member of the Wilderness Road chapter of the NSDAR. She is survived by her two children, John Willis Muncy Jr. and Rebecca Muncy Peery and her husband, George Henry Peery III, of Ceres, Va.; five grandchildren, Mary Alice Cox and husband, Brian Cox, Lucy McGee and husband, Chris McGee, John Willis Muncy III, David Peery, and Laura Peery and partner, Jared Umbarger; seven great-grandchildren, Tabitha Umbarger, Hannah, Brian, and Thomas Cox, Leah, CP, and Levi McGee; devoted in-laws, Joe and Ann Muncy of Pearisburg, Va., Jess and Betty Muncy of Moneta, Va., and Robert and Laura Kemper of Lenoir, N.C., and nephews and nieces, Dana Muncy, Jon Marshal Muncy, Carol Muncy, Ken Muncy, Charles Muncy, Andrew Muncy, Ann Prillaman Hamre, Lia Holman, Keri Yates, Benjamin Kemper, Leslie Kemper, and Bradey Kemper. She was blessed with many dear friends, including Walter "Buddy" and wife, Beverly Taylor, and Ellis and Vickie Eggleston of Bland, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Willis Muncy Sr.; her sisters, Wanda Prillaman and Eleanor Kemper; nephew, Robert Kemper Jr.; and her parents, Alda William and Ocea Sparks McNeil. A memorial service was held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Bland Funeral Chapel with visitation from 1 until 3 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Kevin Richardson presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bland County Rescue Squad, 67 Orchard View Lane, Bland, VA 24315. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the Muncy family.
