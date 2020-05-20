Robert "Frank Ned" King, age 60, of Cripple Creek, Va., passed away on January 17, 2020. Please join the family for Frank's memorial this Sunday, May 24, 2020, to celebrate his life. They will all be joining by the river in Austinville near the bridge (a sign will mark the turn off). The memorial will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. and they will be releasing his ashes at 4 p.m. They want to do their best to keep everyone healthy during this difficult time so they are reserving the first hour (12 until 1 p.m.) for the elderly and individuals with compromised immunities. Everyone else please join them any time after 1 p.m. They look forward to seeing you there! Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
