MARION, Va. Roy Osborne Martin, age 74, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martin was born in Baltimore, Md. to the late John and Lena Martin and was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Fox, Ruth Leonard, Elsie Stump; his brother, John Martin Jr. Mr. Martin was retired from Pepsi with over 34 years of service. He was a member of Falling Water Baptist Church and enjoyed watching and feeding his birds. Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years, Judith Martin; children, Juli Martin-Wymer of Marion, Matthew Martin and wife, Candice of Elizabethton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jade Wymer, Justice Martin, Braiden Martin, Karissa Martin, Ean Martin, Gabe Harding, Avery Harding; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday June 1, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Tim Boyette officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.
