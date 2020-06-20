John Edward Shanahan Jr. John Edward Shanahan Jr., Beloved husband of the late Carol Holt Shanahan (nee Hemsteger), devoted father of Melissa (Andy) Bolger, Patrick (Meshele) Shanahan and Crystal Shanahan, dear stepfather of Colleen, Kelly and Shannon, caring brother of the late Joann Anzer and the late Toni Vale, he is also survived by 13 grandchildren, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Citrus Springs, Florida. Age 82. He was a former residence of Norwood. Visitation was held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at Holy Trinity Church, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, for immediate family only. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Speedwell, Virginia. Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospital of Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508, or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/lexington. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Service information
Jun 22
Graveside Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Patricks Cemetery
21 South
Speedwell, VA 24378
21 South
Speedwell, VA 24378
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
