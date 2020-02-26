Dennis Leroy Alford, age 73, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born in Pulaski Co., Va., on February 25, 1946, the son of the late Arthur Alford and Nora Hudson Alford. He was veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the American Legion Post # 9 of Wytheville, a lifetime member of the Wythe Co. Rescue Squad, a past member of the Max Meadows Volunteer Fire Dept., the Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge # 235, A.F. & A.M., a member of the IOOF and an amateur radio operator. He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Lee Alford; granddaughter, Cara Lynn Compton; brothers, Sherman Alford, and Donald Alford; and sister, Marie Armbrister. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Fink Alford; son, Bradley Allen Alford of the home; former daughter-in-law, Marsha Diane Alford Harris of Wytheville; grandson, Gregory Clay Alford; and a niece, Sarah Alford of Wytheville. The family received friends Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 25, 2020, at the Locust Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rick Lindamood and the Rev. Delisa Hammons officiating. Interment will follow at the Fink Cemetery with American Legion Post # 9 conducting Military Rites. The family requests that those who prefer may make memorials to the Wythe County Rescue Squad or to the Max Meadows Volunteer Fire Department. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Alford family. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
