Harold Lindsey Andrews, 94, of Rocky Gap, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born on September 24, 1925, Harold was a son of the late Walter and Emma Willis Andrews. He served on the EDA and was a big supporter of the Wolf Creek Indian Village. Harold was a proud World War II Veteran of the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Marian F. Andrews; daughter, Brenda Wimmer; brother, Eugene Tolbert; sister, Betty Ruth Tolbert; and stepdaughter, Jo Ann Zimerick. Those left to cherish Harold's memory are his companion, Dorothy Kidd of the home; brothers, Garland Tolbert of Rocky Gap, Va., and Jerry Houston of Surprise, Ariz.; sister, Karen Atkins of Boise, Idaho; son-in-law, Michael Wimmer of Grundy, Va.; stepsons, Charles Curtis of Calif., and Michael Curtis of Ga.; grandchildren, Jeff and Sharon Wimmer of Abingdon, Va., and David and Lara Wimmer of Forest, Va.; three great-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren; special friends, Ginger Meade, Stacy Grady, and John Martin; and a host of other friends and relatives. Funeral services were held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Bland Funeral Chapel with Dr. Doug Hyndrich officiating. Interment followed at the Laurel Fork Cemetery. The family received friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the Andrews family.
