Steve Allen Brinkley, 45, of Bluefield, W.Va., tragically passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, as result of a train accident. He was born on June 1, 1974, at Bluefield, W.Va., the son of Joseph Sr. and Janet Jackson Brinkley. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Cubs fan and he enjoyed collecting hats. He loved his family and felt the sun rose and set on his nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Elmer and Minnie Myers; his grandparents, Preston and Elsie Nunley Brinkley; an uncle, Eugene Brinkley Jr.; and a cousin, LeAnne Fore. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Joseph Sr. and Janet Jackson Brinkley; his brother and sister-in-law, Joe Jr. and Lori Brinkley; his sisters, Tammy Wright and Sunshine Davis; his nephew, Matthew Wright; his nieces, Josie Wright and Addyson Brinkley; his grandparents, Joseph and Alma Jackson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, too many to list. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, in White Gate, with Pastor Phillip Buttery and Pastor Todd Asbury officiating. Burial followed at Shiloh Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until service time, 2 p.m. The Brinkley family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.