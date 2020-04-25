Dorothy Bird Wilson "Dottie", beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Leesburg, Florida, on April 15, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 83 years old. Dottie was born on March 20, 1937, to Nell Francis and Paul E. Bird in Abingdon, Virginia. Dottie lived in Marion, Virginia, through middle school and then moved with her family to Wytheville, Virginia, at the age of 14. In Wytheville she attended George Wythe High School and graduated with the class of 1955 as Salutatorian. Dottie was the homecoming queen, and head cheerleader during her years at GWHS. Throughout her life, she was a good friend to all she met. Dottie was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, member of the Junior League, and a Daughter of the American Revolution. Dottie was a 1959 graduate of the College of William and Mary, and member of the Chi Omega Sorority. It was there where she met her husband, Ed Wilson, and they were married on July 25, 1959. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year. Dottie and Ed moved to Northern Virginia, where she became an elementary school teacher in the Alexandria Public School System. After their first child was born, Dottie left her position to be a full time mom. Many years after her second child was born, Dottie became the director of the St. John's Mother's Day out program, where she successfully led and grew the program for 19 years. She retired in 1992, and later relocated back to her childhood home in Wytheville, Virginia. Dottie spent much of her time as a "Pink Lady", volunteering at Wythe County Hospital. During this time she and Ed traveled the country in their motorhome, enjoying friends, family, and the sights across the United States. In 2015, Dottie and Ed moved to their current home in Leesburg, Florida. Together she and Ed quickly bonded with their new community in Highland Lakes, where many close friends have surrounded them with love and friendship. Dottie was preceded in death by her father, Paul E. Bird; mother, Nell F. Bird; and son-in-law, Rick Dowdy. She is survived by her husband, Ed; son, Jeff Wilson (Alvin Truesdale) of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Beth Dowdy of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren, Madisyn, Riley and Alyssa Dowdy of Colorado Springs; Her brother, Eddie Bird (Pat Bird) of Richmond, Virginia, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association in her name.
