CHILHOWIE, Va. Kace Price Hayden passed away in his parents' arms on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. Kace was born on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Kace was able to spend time with his parents, grandparents, and his aunts and uncles. He had a head full of dark hair, his mommy's nose, and his daddy's eyes. He was loved fiercely by his family and numerous friends. Kace is survived by his parents, Tyler and Lyndsey Hayden of Chilhowie; his grandparents, Eddie and Regenia Hayden and Steve and Tina Price; his great-grandparents, Gene and Ruby Price; uncles and aunts, Summer Morris, Austin Price, Conner Hayden, Jason and Katie Hayden; and cousins, Kylie and Colt Hayden. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Joyce Price, H.B. and Dorothy Robinson, Luther Hayden, Peggy Null Hayden, and Harold and Rose Williams. Kace has a large extended family and many friends who joined his immediate family as they waited for his arrival with joyful expectation and will all miss him. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Kace's memory to the Niswonger Children's Hospital Fund, c/o Ballad Health Foundation, 1019 W. Oakland Ave., Suite 2, Johnson City, TN 37604. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hayden family.
