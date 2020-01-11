Mark Andrew Bascope, age 40, of Arizona, formerly of Wytheville, Va., passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born August 1, 1979 in Springfield, Va. Mark was a graduate of University of Miami and James Madison University with a degree in Geology. He then went on to complete his graduate work at NC State in Hydrology and was employed as a geologist by Silver Mountain Mining in Tuscon, Ariz. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Gail Bascope; maternal grandmother, Mary Brackens; paternal grandparents, Mamerto Bascope and Sinforosa Vega de Bascope; aunts and uncle, Connie Brackens and Gualberto and Teresa Torrico. Survivors include his father, Hugo Bascope; daughter, Bella Bascope; sister, MaryAlice Bascope Turpin; nieces, Miranda Turpin, Marissa Turpin; and nephew, Jackson Turpin; grandfather, Herman W. Brackens Sr.; aunts and uncles, Herman W. Jr. (Bob) and Eileen Brackens, Linda Faye Brackens, Susan and Bill Runaldue, Danny and Sarah Brackens, Jane Brackens, Carol and Sammy Houchins, Dale and Gaynell Brackens, Rosa Santiago, Fremiot and Teresa Bascope, Mario and Miriam Bascope, Jose and Linda Bascope, Edwin and Ana Bascope and Nick and Delia Reuter. Mark is also survived by numerous cousins, family members and friends that care for him deeply. Family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with service to follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards his daughter Bella's future, or to the Wythe/ Bland Animal Welfare League (WBAWL) PO BOX 1086, Wytheville, VA 24382 as Mark was an avid animal lover especially cats. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Aker officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
Boscope, Mark Andrew
