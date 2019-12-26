Timmy Roberson, 59, of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Survived by his parents, Harry and Mary Roberson; siblings, Galen Roberson, Karen Reed, Doug Roberson, Regina Cox (Jessie), Anita Kaye Conner (Mike), Tommy Roberson; along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Bowman and the Rev. Muarry Agee officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Cemetery Tuggles Gap. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Gardner Funeral home.
Roberson, Timmy
