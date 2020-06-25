Marie Carr, 85, of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Carr; and her parents, K.W and Clyde Thompson. Marie is survived by three children, Michael Carr (Rosemary), Sherry Hartsock (Ronald), and Darrell Carr ( Sonya); five grandchildren, Christy Carr, Brittany Carr, Jonathan Hartsock (Jessica), Sarah Hartsock, and Amanda Carr Mullins (Shane); four great-grandchildren, Haiden, Savanna, Sophia, and Rylen; sisters and brothers, Dorothy Carter, Hilda Thompson, J.C. Thompson (Arlene), and Billy Thompson (Wanda); along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with the Rev. Joseph Ashby and the Rev. David Stetler officiating. Interment followed in Vest Cemetery. The family received friends two hours prior to service time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vest Cemetery c/o Russell Janney 3113 Floyd Hwy S Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.