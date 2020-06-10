MARION, Va. Margaret "Peggy" Bachtell Payne, age 92, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va. Peggy grew up on a dairy farm in Lexington, Va. and began a life of caring for others by making sure neighbors had enough to eat. That kind of life of compassion became an example for Peggy's daughters and grandchildren. Her life calling was to be a nurse she was a proud graduate of the UVA School of Nursing and a nurse for 40 years. Peggy was a loving wife, mother and Meme to her family and enjoyed time on the beach with them. Her gentle way will be missed; but her example and spirit of giving, service and devotion to others will be carried on and remembered forever. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robert Goodwin Payne Jr.; parents, George Samuel "Boone" and Lula Wilmore Bachtell; siblings, Katie Elliot, Irene Scott, Linford Bachtell, Grace Pultz and Annie Bachtell. Peggy is survived by her daughters, Betty Schwartz and husband, Steve of Marion, Va., Barbi Fitz and husband, Bob of Glen Allen, Va., and Peggy Lee Payne of Lexington, Va.; four grandchildren, Kim Crewey and husband, Brian, Stevie Schwartz, Holly White and husband, Daniel, Ryan Fitz and wife, Colleen; four great-grandchildren, Eli and Caroline Crewey, and Dylan and Claire White. Special thanks to the staff at Francis Marion Manor for their care and for allowing Peggy to continue nursing; and special thanks also to Hospice of Southwest Virginia. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington officiating. Graveside services were held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, Va. with Pastor Rick Hudock officiating. The family received friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, General Fund, 115 South Church Street, Marion, Va. 24354. To share memories of Margaret "Peggy" Bachtell Payne, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Peggy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
