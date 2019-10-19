Linda Gail Cook, age 71 of Austinville, Va., ( Loafers Rest community), went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born in Ronceverte, W.Va. on December 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles Luther Patton Jr and Della Keyes Patton. She enjoyed being a family genealogist, a volunteer at the local food bank, a member of the Austinville Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was a Sunday school teacher. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lee Patton. She is survived by her husband, Belford James Cook; sons, Berlin Scott Cook, Robert Duwayne Cook, and Kevin Michael Cook; sisters, Geneva Ann Stanifer, Mary Catherine Freeman, and Brenda Sue Hanhart; brothers, Phillip Randolph Patton, Charles Edwin (Todd) Patton, and Larry Grant Patton; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Austinville Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Reverend Gerald Humphrey, the Reverend John Jenkins and the Reverend Eugene Crockett officiating. Interment followed at the Bethany Cemetery in Poplar Camp. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until service time. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Cook family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
