CHILHOWIE, Va. Anna Jane Hayes Blevins, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home in Chilhowie, Va Anna was born in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Millard and Florence Wyatt Hayes. He was also predeceased by his brother, Willard Hayes; and son, Steve Blevins. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bobby Joe Blevins; three children, Alan Blevins, Stanley Blevins and wife, Mary, and Cody Blevins; granddaughter, Amanda Burke; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brady, and Grayson Burke; brother, Bill Wyatt and wife Shirley; step grandchildren Timothy Stoots and wife, Shawna, and Savannah Stoots; step great-grandchildren Isaac, Jasmine, Ayden, and Skylar; and many other loving family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at McClure Cemetery in Chilhowie, with Pastor Dennis Eller and Pastor Joe Powers officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.
