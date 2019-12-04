MARION, Va. Buford Sterling Eversole III, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Mr. Eversole was born in Wytheville, Va. to the late Buford Eversole II and Mozelle Eversole. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Daelynn Eversole, and son, Buford Eversole IV. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He enjoyed cooking, and most of all taking care of his pet companions. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Sheets Eversole; stepchildren, Steven Snaguski and wife, Rebecca, Teresa Snaguski, and Ted Sheets; eight grandchildren; and several other loving family and friends; and his special pet companion, Journey. Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Eversole Family.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.