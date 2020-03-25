LIBERTY, N.C. James Stewart Yates, 79, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Abbotswood at Irving Park in Greensboro, N.C. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Loflin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Les Croft officiating. Mr. Yates will lie in repose at Loflin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. He was the son of the late Stewart Waldron and Virginia Shortridge Yates and was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Teddi Kincer Yates. Surviving are his wife, Ilene Yates; daughters, Debbie Woolard and husband, Terry, and Cathi Absalom and husband, Pat; sons, David Yates and Chris Yates and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Derek Woolard, Zach Woolard, Kelsey Woolard, Isaac Absalom and Rachel Absalom Edwards; step-grandchildren, Billy Casswell and Faith Casswell; and great-grandchildren, Colt Absalom, Cash Absalom and Molly Edwards. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Yates family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Yates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.