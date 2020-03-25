LIBERTY, N.C. James Stewart Yates, 79, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Abbotswood at Irving Park in Greensboro, N.C. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Loflin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Les Croft officiating. Mr. Yates will lie in repose at Loflin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. He was the son of the late Stewart Waldron and Virginia Shortridge Yates and was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Teddi Kincer Yates. Surviving are his wife, Ilene Yates; daughters, Debbie Woolard and husband, Terry, and Cathi Absalom and husband, Pat; sons, David Yates and Chris Yates and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Derek Woolard, Zach Woolard, Kelsey Woolard, Isaac Absalom and Rachel Absalom Edwards; step-grandchildren, Billy Casswell and Faith Casswell; and great-grandchildren, Colt Absalom, Cash Absalom and Molly Edwards. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Yates family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Family rifts led up to toddler's disappearance
-
Area law enfrocement modify call responses, take precautionary measures to combat COVID-19
-
Wythe County residents recall polio epidemic
-
COVID-19 prompts changes in Smyth County
-
Local police on alert to scams, heightened tensions during pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.