Leah Nicole Umbarger, 22, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1997, in Bluefield, W.Va. She enjoyed playing soccer and enjoyed cooking and baking. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Wendy D. Umbarger; her brother, Michael Umbarger; her grandparents, Kenny and Jean Umbarger; a special aunt and uncle, April and Jeff Martin; two cousins, Brandan and Brynlee; numerous extended family members and friends, too many to list. Per her wishes, she has been cremated. At this time, following closely the mandated assembly restrictions, we will not have a public service. There will be a celebration of Leah's life planned at a later date, which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Leah's honor to Make a Wish Foundation, www.wish.org. The Umbarger family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
