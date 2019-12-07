Sharon Handwerk Gwinn age 55, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Sharon was a Registered Nurse for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael T and Linda Heatwall Handwerk Sr.; and a brother Michael T. Handwerk, II. Survivors include a sister, Elizabeth Parker and brother-in-law, Brad Parker, both of Smithfield, Va.; special friend, Bobbie Rossini of Wytheville; and nephew, Jacob James Handwerk of Ohio. No services will be held at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
