Shane Michael McDaniel was born on August 11, 1977, and passed away at age 41, on July 29, 2019. He is finally at peace, and I'm sure he is talking carpentry and woodworking with Jesus right now! He loved to build furniture and was very creative, and he could do and fix anything. He had a huge heart and would do anything for you if he could. He was a great stepfather and uncle. All children and animals loved him, too. He was a hard workerand smokin' hot. :) This was who Shane McDaniel was. Shane was originally from Herndon, Va., but has spent the last five years in Floyd. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aster and Sandra McDaniel; and his father, Philip J. Farley. He is survived by his wife, Sara Eaton-McDaniel; two stepsons, Eli and Shane; his mother, Tama L. Farley; sisters, Sonia M. McDaniel and Ashleigh C. Howell (Lee); a very special niece, Lilly Anne Howell; his aunt, Valerie Schonter (Larry) and their son, Clint, who was like a brother to Shane; his paternal grandparents, Nancy L. Keeran (Norman) and retired Colonel Jack Farley, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was loved very much by so many. Revelation 21:4 "and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be death; there will no longer be sorrow and anguish, or crying, or pain; for the former order of things has passed away" A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Glade Creek Apartment Club House, 3386 Glade Creek Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012.
