Larry Kenneth Govin Sr., age 82, of Max Meadows, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Kenneth C. and Autha Billow Govin and was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Govin; and grandson, Tyler Dale Repass. Larry was a retired United States Air Force veteran and a member of the Fort Chiswell Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Sue Callahan Govin of Max Meadows; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki Govin and Tony Seagle of Rural Retreat, Lesia Govin and Bill Kitts of Wytheville, and Theresa Govin and Tim Repass of Christiansburg; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Kenneth Govin Jr. and fiancée, Sharon Yates, of Roanoke, Robert Carl and Michelle Govin of Wytheville, Ricky Allen and Meghan Govin of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Ashley Wilkins, Chris Kitts, Derek Govin, Haley Govin Morehead, Makenzie Govin, Ken Govin, Morgan Repass, Aaron Repass, Garrett Govin, and Brody Govin; great-grandchildren, Hannah Wilkins, Greyson Wilkins, Allison Kitts, Abbigail Kitts, Payton Morehead, and Hadley Morehead; and best friends, Leslie and Martha Bechtol of Edon, Ohio. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Minister Steve Canup, interment followed in the West End Cemetery. SeyMour Johnson AFB Honor Guard conducted full Military Honors. The family received friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Govin Sr., Larry Kenneth
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Govin, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.