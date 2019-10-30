ATKINS, Va. Ricky Duane Hall, age 63, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 peacefully after a brief illness, at his home in Atkins, Va. Ricky ran shoe shops in Marion and Chilhowie, and kept people on their feet. He loved his family and his friends. Per Ricky's wishes all services will be private. To share memories of Ricky Duane Hall, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ricky's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory.
