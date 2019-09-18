Delmer R. "Monk" Guynn Delmer R. "Monk" Guynn, 99, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Pulaski Health and Rehab. Born on February 14, 1920, in Wythe County, he was the son of the late Early Mack Guynn and Ella Smith Guynn. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Emily Dalton Guynn. He was a member of the Jordan's Chapel United Methodist Church. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Betty Guynn; grandchildren and spouses, Bradley and Lori Guynn, and Brian and Jennifer Guynn; special niece, Jo Ann Joswick; special nephew, Ronnie Kemp, other nieces and nephews, and family members. Funeral services were held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 12 p.m. from the Jordan's Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Becky Wheeler officiating. Burial followed at the Thornspring Cemetery, in Pulaski County. Visiting was held Monday at the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to the Jordan's Chapel United Church. Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.
