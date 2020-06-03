Aleene Umberger Niday of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at age 91, from complications of a stroke she suffered in August of 2017. She was a member of Bastian Union Church. Aleene was the daughter of the late Thaddeus O and Nellie Crabtree Umberger. She grew up on the family farm in Stoney Fork attending Mount Pleasant School & Wytheville High School. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, B.C. and Owen Umberger; and her husband, Harvey Niday Jr. Aleene was a graduate of Radford University, she taught Home Economics at Pearisburg High School and combination 2nd and 3rd grades at both Bane Elementary School in Giles County & Ceres Elementary School in Bland County. After 25 years she taught her final class at Bland Elementary School before retiring. She is survived by her children, W.H. Niday and wife, Faith, and Keith Niday and wife, Dana and their son, Ian, all of Bland, Va.; also surviving is her brother, Ned Umberger of Wytheville. A graveside service was held Friday,May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St John's Lutheran Cemetery in Wytheville, Va., with Pastor Paul Looney officiating. There will be no visitation or services held at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations can be made to the Bastian Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152 Bastian, VA 24314. Online condolences can be made to the family at WWW.highlandfuneralservice.com.The Highland Funeral Service Bland Chapel is serving the Niday family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.