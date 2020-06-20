ATKINS, Va. Margie Croy, age 61, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital, in Marion, Va. Margie was just an awesome person. She loved her family and the little ones who called her Gran. Margie was a fighter, and battled her cancer to have as much time possible with the people she loved. She kept her family straight with love and fun she never beat around the bush. If she wasn't farming and caring for her baby calves, she was loving on her family. Margie will be remembered, loved and missed forever. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estel and Creola Sizemore; and brother, Jerry "Bimbo" Sizemore. Margie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Croy of Atkins, Va.; daughters, Caroline "Marlene" Eggert and husband, Jeff, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Angel Croy Vanhoy and husband, Jeff, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Kayla Croy Warren and husband, Mastin, of Marion, Va.; sisters, Carolyn Morrison of Meadowview, Va., Teresa Spear of Atkins, Va., Mildred Webb of Saltville, Va., Pam Thomas and husband, Butch, and Lisa Sizemore, all of Atkins, Va.; brothers, Albert Sizemore of Atkins, Va., Curtis Sizemore and wife, Shelia of Marion, Va., and Ronald Sizemore of Atkins, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Madison Doyle, Cody Croy and wife, Kimmie, Donovan Bailey Doyle, Briona Snavely, Lucas Snavely, Sierra Roark, Annabeth Roark, Markas Warren, Journey Vanhoy and MaKenna Warren; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Henley and Rylee Cline; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Bonnie Billings Pennington of Marion, Va. Graveside services will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Overbay Cemetery, in Atkins, Va. with Pastor Rick Billings officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory at 1 p.m. to proceed to the cemetery. To share memories of Margie Croy, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Margie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
