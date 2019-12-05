Thomas Vanston O'Neill Thomas Vanston O'Neill of Floyd, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and his dogs on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Tom was a Graduate of Virginia Tech, and he served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Danny O'Neill. He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Harman O'Neill; three children, Doc O'Neill (Jennifer), Jabe O'Neill (Marley), and Brennen Wade (Mike); five grandchildren, Sam O'Neill, Thomas O'Neill, Lillie O'Neill, Esme O'Neill, and Rory O'Neill; siblings, Matt O'Neill, Shelia Williams, Chris O'Neill, and Cathy Frazier; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In honor of Tom and his volunteer work, donations can be made to Plenty!, 192 Elephant Curve Rd. NW, Floyd, VA 24091. Plenty! provides meals for families in need. The family would like to sincerely thank the community of Floyd for all their kindness and support. A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Floyd united Methodist Church. Tom loved his family, his five o'clock, being a member of the Floyd community, and being a member of the Floyd United Methodist Church choir. His kindness, his smile, and his jokes will be missed. Online condolences may be made at http://gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com, or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
