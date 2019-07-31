John W. Davis Sr., affectionately known as "Gotchew", of Bland, Virginia, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Brown and Berttie Lee Davis; stepparents, Paul and Stella Harden; sister, Linda Davis; three brothers, Glen, Raymond and Carl "Willie" Davis; daughter, Rachel Marie Davis; and two nephews, Teddy Brent and Emery Carl Davis. He is survived by son, John W. Davis Jr. and his wife, Lori; son, William J. Davis and partner, Ronnie McEachern; grandaughter, Mandy Marie Hull and husband, Johathan; granddaughter, Elizabeth Rachel Davis; brother, Teddy Davis and wife, Jane; sister-in-law, Vinia Davis; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wythe Hospice of SWVA, 1155 N 4th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382.
