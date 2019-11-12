RICH VALLEY, Va. James "Jimmy" Randolph Seymour passed at his home on November 10, 2019, in Rich Valley, Virginia. He was born on July 14, 1942, to the late James Ortho and Agnes Ruth Oakes Seymour. He grew up in Rich Valley Virginia along with his brother, Roger Seymour and wife, Dixie; and three sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Gillispie and husband, Don), Wanda Moore and husband, Don, and Brenda Powers and husband, Neal. As a boy, Jimmy worked hard alongside with his siblings to help provide for the family. Jimmy met the love of his life in 1962, Rebecca Gillespie Seymour. She was the daughter of J.C. and Virginia Gillespie. Their first attempt to elope failed when they didn't bring a witness. A week later on July 20, 1963, they were married at the Smyth County courthouse. Jimmy inherited two brothers-in-law, John Carson Gillespie Jr. and wife, Mary and Robert "Bobby" Gillespie and wife, Phyllis; and one special sister-in-law, Debra Gillespie Lowe. And so, life began on a little patch of land in Rich Valley, true genuine love that lasted for 56 years. Jimmy constructed a home that love built, created furniture pieces, grew a garden and kept a well-manicured yard. He was always working with his hands and back. In 1964, his first-born child, Sandra L Seymour was brought home. Four years later, he was blessed with a son, Jamie R. Seymour. He was a great dad. Teaching hard work, responsibility and honesty would make you a respectable person. In 1990, his only granddaughter, Jessica L. Seymour was born. Jessica loved coming to Papaw's house and staying up late watching the Braves game with him. In 2015, Jessica married Mitch Sugarbaker and in April 2019, Tyler Kate Sugarbaker was born, Jimmy's great-grand-daughter. Jimmy loved family picnics and gatherings. He had nephews and nieces that he loved to joke around with. Craig, Nita, Scott, Todd, Christy, Stephanie P., Missy, Katherine, Kim, John, Jeffrey, David, Doug, Vikki and Stephanie H., and pal Sheila Williamson. He leaves behind great nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends. He was loved by all that met him. Jimmy worked at Hardwood in Marion, Virginia for 27 years along with his prankster friend, Jerry Cress. He loved playing softball for Hardwood in his younger days. He loved riding bikes on the creeper trail and as Jimmy grew older, he fell in love with the game of cornhole. Jimmy and son Jamie would enter cornhole tournaments with the team name of "The Pacemakers". Jimmy's passion was fishing. He loved to river fish with his son Jamie and brother Roger. His last fishing trip to his favorite fishing hole was June 25th, 2019. His heart was failing and he grew too weak to walk. Doctors called him a miracle patient. He lived well past the 27 years of his failing heart diagnoses. Jimmy accepted Christ in his heart and now he is "Fishing in Heaven". He will be greatly missed by the ones he leaves behind, but there is no more suffering and he has gained a new body. A vewing will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, Va. from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held the next day, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Ridgedale Methodist Church, in Saltville, Va., at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Ridgedale Methodist Church, 1112, Ridgedale Road, Saltville, VA 24370. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Seymour family.
