Vella Louisa Greer Harmon RURAL RETREAT, Va. Vella Louisa Greer Harmon age 89, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Vella was born in Grayson County, to the late Leonard Otis and Flora Beatrice Reedy Greer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Willard Harmon, and several brothers and sisters. Vella worked many years running a local daycare, as well as being a caregiver to many within the community. She dedicated her life to helping others and especially loved children. She was a member at Davis Memorial UMC. Most of all she was a loving mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Eric Harmon and Aretta, and John Harmon and Cindy; grandchildren, Heather Harmon, Brett Harmon and Jessica, Travis Harmon and Jessica, and Tyler Harmon and Emily; great-grandchildren, R.J, Travis, Carston, Nivana, Colt, Felix, and one on the way; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday June 4, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Faith Ramer officiating. Entombment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Harmon family.

