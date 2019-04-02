CHILHOWIE, Va. Paul Edgar "Eddie" Coalson, age 71, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Eddie was born in Washington Co., Va., on February 26, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Hannah Bailey Coalson; brothers, Charles D. Coalson, Carl V. Coalson, and Thomas J. Coalson; and sister, Norma F. Armstrong. Eddie served four years in the U.S. Army. Later he went and retired from the Raytheon Company. Eddie loved spending his time outdoors hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his brothers, Clyde M. Coalson and wife, Deanna, of Atlanta, Ga., and George W. Coalson and wife, Ruby, of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Katherine Robinette of Bristol, Tenn.; many nieces, nephews; and his girlfriend, Mary Moore. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Abingdon V.F.W. Post 1994 with full military honors rendered by the Highlands Honor Guard. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Coalson family.
