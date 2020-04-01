ATKINS, Va. Vaughn Kilby Spencer, age 89, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Atkins. Mr. Spencer was born in Grayson County, Va., to the late Humphrey Kilby Spencer and Bertha Jones Spencer and was preceded in death by his grandson, Scott Pierce. He served in the U.S. Navy in Korean Conflict. He attended drafting school and worked for Brunswick for several years and later enjoyed farming and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Joy Spencer; children, Mark Spencer and special friend, Nippi Mclauglin, and Rene Pierce and special friend, Terry Billings; sister, Kate Chandler and husband, Guy, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren, Katlyn Spencer and Shawn Spencer; step grandchildren, Brianna Ritter and Kat Ritter; sister-in-law, Margaret Heath of Glade Spring, Va.; and his special pet, Butch. Private graveside funeral services will be held at New Hope Cemetery in Grayson County. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Spencer family.
