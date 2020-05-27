Katrina Elizabeth Wilburn, 86, of the Kimberling Community of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born June 14, 1933, at Kimberling, Va., the daughter of the late Robert Wayne and Mabel Glorine Miller. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker who loved flowers and enjoyed helping out on the farm. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clovis Carr Wilburn, and her daughter, Darlene Wilburn. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and William Heldreth and Donna and Albert Nunn; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Rodney and Peggy Miller, Carmen Miller and Jolly Miller, all of Pa., and Betty Miller, of Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. Strictly following the current assembly restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. A memorial service is planned for a future date and will be posted at that time. The family would like to extend special thanks to Kissito-Bland County Nursing and Rehab and to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia for your special care and support. The Wilburn family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

