Frank William "Bill" Willard Jr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center. Mr. Willard's family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 from 3 to 5 p.m. Bill was born September 28, 1942, to the late Frank William Willard Sr. and Luella Opal King Willard. Bill worked all through his life and had worked as a foreman for a construction company for over 30 years. Surviving are his loving wife, Dottie Sage Willard; his children, Billy Willard (Jeanean), Jason Willard, and Jessica Willard Gonzalas; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his siblings, Glenda Willard Wohlford (Don) of Wytheville, Va., Douglas Willard (Diane) of Midlothian, Va., Charles Willard (Debby) of Rural Retreat, Va., and Theresa Willard Lineberry (Benny) of Austinville, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.