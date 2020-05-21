Mildred R. DeHart, 82, of Floyd, passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Abraham DeHart; parents, Walter "Goode" and Laura Rakes; and siblings, Gaye Worley, Marilyn Lynn Rakes, Altrude Shively, Judy Hale, Oscar Rakes, Randolph Rakes, and Richard Rakes. She is survived by her five children, Norma Jean Rector, Kerby DeHart (Sandy Thorton), Jacqueline Radford (Ricky), Donna Spangler (Kenneth), and Vickie Wade (Jeff); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Orben Rakes, Hubert Rakes, Cleo Rakes, and Lane Rakes; sisters, Edna Mae Duncan and Rena Lou Stone; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held. The family would like to extend a special thank you for all of the prayers as well as special thanks to Dr. Christene Jordan and the medical staff at Blacksburg Internal Medicine and Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital and to the nurses from Kindred at Home and Intrepid. Throughout multiple illnesses over the course of several years, Mildred overcame many obstacles. Her unwavering faith in God was a quality she possessed until the very end. She loved to share her testimony for her Lord and Savior with her nurses and doctors. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred DeHart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

