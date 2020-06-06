Kathleen "Kay" Wire, age 73, passed away on March 6, 2020, while traveling through Crowley, Louisiana. She was born on August 21, 1946, in Maryville, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Leda; dad, Marvin Eugene; and brother, Danny. She attended school in Safford, Arizona, and graduated from Safford High School in 1964. She graduated from the nursing program at Northern Arizona University in 1966. Kay met her husband, Stephen, in Thatcher, Arizona, and they married on January 26, 1968 in Safford, Arizona. They moved to Wytheville, Virginia, in September 2001 and attended St. Paul United Methodist Church. Kay worked and volunteered at Wythe County Community Hospital. She loved sewing and quilting. She was a member of DAR. Survivors include her husband, Stephen Wire; stepmom, Viola Sue of Safford, Ariz.; two brothers, Henry Imel and wife, Nita Sue, of Las Cruces, N.M., and Richard Imel of Safford, Ariz.; son, Jeffrey Wire Sr. and his wife, Carrie, of Fort Bragg, N.C.; grandson, Jeffery Wire Jr. of Fayetteville, N.C.; granddaughter, Steffany Wire of Boone, N.C.; son, Jarad Wire of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Else Wire and grandson, Wyatt Wire also of Houston. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in her memory to St. Paul United Methodist Church or local charities of choice. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Wire family.
