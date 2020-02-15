Tammy Mize Gravely of Wytheville was born on March 24, 1961, and died on January 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob W. Mize; mother, Ada Wyatt Mize; three brothers, Rex, Don and J.C. Mize. She is survived by her son, Derek Gravely; and two sisters, Phyllis Viars and husband, James, Kaye Viars and husband, Larry. Also surviving are one brother, Richard Mize and wife, Karen , and nieces and nephews. She was an avid fan of the Beatles music. She loved doing art work and was quite good at it. She has talent for buying unique gifts for those she loved. She attended Life Changers Church in the last few years of her life. Tammy was loved by all who know her and she will be missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at Fort Chiswell Methodist church.
