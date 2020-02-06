Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... BLAND COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WYTHE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... SUMMERS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WEST VIRGINIA... MERCER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WEST VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 830 PM EST THURSDAY * AT 836 AM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE FLOODING. TWO TO LOCALIZED THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, WITH UP TO AN ADDITIONAL TWO INCHES POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT 12 HOURS. EXPECT RAPID RISES ON AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS, ESPECIALLY THE BLUESTONE RIVER, CAMP CREEK, AND BRUSH CREEK IN PRINCETON. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING BRIDGES ALONG WITH ROCK SLIDES AND LAND SLIDES WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BLUEFIELD... WYTHEVILLE... BLAND... PRINCETON... AND HINTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&