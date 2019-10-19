MARION, Va. Patricia "Patsy" Bise Tilson, age 84, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center, Chilhowie, Va. Patsy was the picture-perfect sister, wife, mom, mother-in-law, mawmaw and friend. She loved her Lord and enjoyed singing and playing hymns. Patsy had her family in church and enjoyed that part of their lives. She was a wonderful cook and a fun people person which made grocery shopping an all-day event. Patsy enjoyed keeping her home flowers, birds and picking apples. Her grandchildren have many fond cooking memories with their mawmaw. Her laugh, smile, and sweet way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Tilson; parents, Otis and Mamie Bise; siblings, Charlotte, Irdell and Eugene; and grandson, Zachery Daugherty. Patsy is survived by her daughter, Tammy Tilson and special friend, Thomas Willis; sons, Roy Tilson Jr. and wife, Teresa, all of Seven-Mile-Ford, Va., Steven Tilson and wife, Lois, Tim Tilson and wife, Jennifer, all of Atkins, Va.; sisters, Girthel Smith and husband, Ed of Fla., Zanobia "Dot" Fore and husband, Ronnie of Glade Spring, Va.; brothers, Otis Bise Jr. and wife, Jean, of Saltville, Va., Mason Bise and wife, Sadie, of Glade Spring, Va., Jack Bise and wife, Wanda, of Tenn.; grandchildren, Hannah Elyce Tilson of Atkins, Va., Gabriel Frazier Tilson Daugherty of Seven-Mile-Ford, Va.; special sister-in-law, Marie Tilson of Marion, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Doris and Mindy. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mark Totten officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va.. The family will receive friends Monday, October 21, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, or any time at the home of Roy and Teresa Tilson in Seven-Mile-Ford, Va. To share memories of Patricia "Patsy" Bise Tilson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Patsy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
