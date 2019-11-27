Paul Leonard Hudson, age 87, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Malcolm and Clara Hudson. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Norman of Max Meadows, John of Cocoa, Florida, James Rolland of Wytheville, Malcolm of Austinville, and Donald of Sumter, S.C.; three sisters, Ruby Weatherington of Richmond, Sylvia Hall and Winfred McClintock of Roanoke. Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Spence Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Edward Hudson and Lynn Blake of Springhill, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Palmer Deacon of Staunton, Virginia; grandchildren, Deidre Deacon White and husband, Kevin, of Imperial Beach, California, Preston Deacon and wife, Lindsey Meek Deacon, of Waynesboro, Virginia. Paul was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from the Wythe County Vocational School after 19 years where he taught carpentry. Prior to that, he was a carpenter and skilled craftsman. Paul built numerous homes in the Wytheville area. The family would like to express gratitude to the Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and Dr. McConnell and staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the American Parkinson Disease Association. The Hudson family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home, 325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. A graveside Service will be held in West End Cemetery on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Hudson family.
