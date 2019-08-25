Hansford Collins MARION, Va. Hansford D. "Humpy" Collins Sr., 81, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home in Marion. Mr. Collins was born in Paynesville, W.Va., to the late Virgil and Octavia Collins and was preceded in death by his brother, Winfred Collins; his sisters, Thelma Sage and Geneva Collins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had worked at the South Western State Hospital and the Virginia Department of Corrections. He retired after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Marion Senior High School football team chain gang and enjoyed bowling. Mr. Collins was also a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Geneva "Ann" Collins; children, Larry Collins and wife, Maxine, of Westerly, Rhode Island, Hansford Collins Jr. and fiancee, Georgia, of Marion, Va., Theresa Henderson and husband, Ricky, of El Paso, Tex.; brother, Gilmer Collins and wife, Josie; grandchildren, Leiha Collins, Angel Collins, Wade Collins, Makaliah Munoz and husband, Jay, Josh Billings and wife, Michelle, Chris Collins, Tonya Marchant and husband, Chris, Kelsey Simons, Jonathan Simons, Cynthia Willard; great-grandchildren, Trae Marchant, Kamran Marchant, Julliayna Billings, Alexis Caudill. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Association. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Collins family.
