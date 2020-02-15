BLUEFIELD, Va. Arthur Mack "Bill" Woodward Jr., 91, of Bluefield, Va., died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born on February 4, 1928, in Bluefield, he was the son of the late Arthur Mack Woodward and Margaret Williams Woodward Mitchem. Bill was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Merchant Marines as an Engineering Warrant Officer and served with the West Virginia National Guard. He worked for Coppinger Machinery Service for 47 years and considered Mr. A.D. Coppinger as a great friend and mentor. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed his orchard, vegetable gardens, repairing anything mechanical and helping everyone he could. He restored antique motorcycles and went to motorcycle shows with his son, Tim. He had raced Indian Motorcycles on dirt flat tracks in the AMA Amateur Class during the late 1940's and early 1950's. Bill was a friend and supporter of Graham High School athletics having worked with Coach Glynn Carlock. He filmed football games and took care of equipment for the football, baseball and wrestling teams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Santa Fe Hubble; and brother, Kenneth Woodward. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Doris Catron Woodward; son, Tim Woodward and wife, Jenny; grandchildren, Timothy Steven Woodward II, Courtnee Bishop and husband, Jason, and Kara Wikle and husband, Brian; great-grandchildren, Abigail Kate Bishop, Claire Elizabeth Bishop, Charlotte Grace Wikle and Henry James Wikle; sister, Norma Jean Poole; brothers, Doug Mitchem and Dickie Mitchem; brother-in-law, Paul Catron and wife, Norma; sister-in-law, Frances Davis and former daughters-in-law, Ruth Woodward and Judy Woodward; several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends including special neighbor, Viola Snow and his friend and helper, Maurice Royster. A funeral service was held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Poole officiating. Private interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Memorial contributions may be made to Ceres Alumni Association, P.O. Box 32, Ceres, VA 24318, or Nebo Community Center, c/o Agnes Wright, 9233 Poor Valley Road, Ceres, VA 24318. Arrangements by Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bailey-kirk.com.
