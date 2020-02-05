Elizabeth Inez Lanter James, 93, of the Fort Chiswell area, passed away on January 30, 2020, in the loving care of her daughter and the compassionate staff of Ollie's Place in Wytheville, Virginia. Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Lemuel and Rosa Lanter; her husband, Herbert W. James; a brother, Ford Lanter; and two sisters, Mary Lee Rider and Virginia Thomas. Left to cherish her memory, are her daughter and son-in-law, Rosa Lee and Ronald Jude, of Max Meadows; her brother and sister-in-law, Herb and Betty Lanter, of Hillsville, numerous nieces and nephews, many special friends; and her very special "buddy," her grand puppy, Mia. A lifelong member of Jehovah's Witnesses, a memorial service will be held for Inez James at the Wytheville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 250 Grayson Road, Wytheville, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service time. Cherishing her independence, Inez only spent the final week of her life in medical care. The family wishes to thank the Emergency and Intensive Care Staffs of Wythe County Community Hospital for their kindness and respect of her wishes. Her final days were spent in the loving care of Ollie's Place and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia. The family is eternally grateful for their compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy and honor be made in Inez's name through donations to the caring work of Ollie's Place, 590 N. 4th Street, Wytheville, Va. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia is serving the James family.
Lanter James, Elizabeth Inez
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Kindgom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
250 Grayson Road
Wytheville, VA 24382
250 Grayson Road
Wytheville, VA 24382
Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
250 Grayson Road
Wytheville, VA 24382
250 Grayson Road
Wytheville, VA 24382
