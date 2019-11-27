Ruth French Wilson, age 83, of the Middle Creek section of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Claypool Hill, Virginia. She was born on January 28, 1936, in Richlands, Va., the daughter of the late Nannie Addison French and Johnnie French Sr. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a former seamstress and was of the Methodist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack John "Pete" Wilson; three sons, Gary, Dale, and Tony Wilson; sisters, Maggie F. Bragg, Helen F. Shelton, Jessie F. Gates, and Gaye F. Groves; infant brother, Todd French; brother, Johnnie "Johnnie Boy" French Jr.; and three grandchildren. Survivors are daughter, Donna Hosie of Cedar Bluff, Va.; son, Gregory S. Wilson and wife, Shanna, of Cedar Bluff, Va.; sisters, Joan F. Statzer of Lebanon, Va., Lynn French of Hurley, Va., and Teresa "Terry" F. Estep of Hurley, Va.; grandchildren, Brian J. Wallace and wife, Kelly, Zachary S. Wilson, Blayke Wilson and wife, Morgan, Canyon Z. Wilson, Tasha M. Roedell and husband, Kenneth, Sidney E. Smith and fiancé, Corey, and Payton S. Smith, and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens-ALLCARE for all the love and support throughout her illness. Graveside services for Ruth Wilson were conducted on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum #4 in Claypool Hill, Virginia, with the Rev. Rod Tkach officiating. Interment followed. Pallbearers were Zachary Wilson, Blayke Wilson, Canyon Wilson, Corey Brown, Bryan Lockhart, Billy Lester. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
