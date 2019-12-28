Damon Odell Rosenbaum Sr., age 86, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the son of the late S.R. Rosenbaum and Anna Mae Rosenbaum. Damon was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Damon was retired from VDOT after 30 years of service. He is survived by sisters Dolly Williams and Mae Rosenbaum, both of Wytheville, Va. He is also survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Cynthia Rosenbaum of Wytheville, Va.; Damon Rosenbaum Jr. and Debbie Rosenbaum of Wytheville, Va. with granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Danielle and Steve Tibbits of Salem, Va. with great-granddaughters, Summer and Stephanie Tibbits; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jacob and Jessica Rosenbaum of Galax, Va. with great-grandsons Dalton, Zayden and Zekiah Rosenbaum; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Kevin and Cindy Gilman of Cameron, N.C. with great-grandson, David Gilman, great-granddaughters, April and Jesse Gilman of Cameron, N.C. with great-great-grandson, Bentley Gray Baker. Damon's best friends were Robert Clippard, Connie S. Rosenbaum and Charlie Wynn. A graveside service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family received friends on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Grubb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Damon had requested that donations be made to Bethany Lutheran Cemetery fund C/O Damon O. Rosenbaum, Jr., 570 Back Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rosenbaum Sr., Damon Odell
