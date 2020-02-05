ATKINS, Va. Joey McFarlane, age 61, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home. He was born to the late Mac and Hazel McFarlane, on February 27, 1958. Joey was a simple kind of guy he loved golf, the Redskins, and Virginia Tech. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. Joey is survived by his sons, Brandon McFarlane and special friend, Bobby, and Shannon McFarlane and wife, Kim, all of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Austin Crigger, Landon McFarlane, Brentley McFarlane, and Carl McFarlane; and great-grandchild, Kyrin Crigger. At the family's request, all services will be private. To share memories of Joey McFarlane, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Joey's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
McFarlane, Joey
