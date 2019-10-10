Geneva Dobbins Duncan, 86, of Christiansburg, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie H. and Mary D. Dobbins; brother, Archie T. Dobbins; and sister, Eulalia D. Kirtner. Geneva lived 86 full years and dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren. Geneva loved to travel and attended her children and grandchildren's events all over Virginia, always supporting and cheering them on. In her retirement, Geneva also spent many hours researching her family's history and sharing her finds with family. The love and support of our beloved Mom, also known as JuJu, was cherished by her family. Survivors include her beloved husband of 62 years, Calvin Lennie Duncan; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Kevin Harris of Christiansburg, and Kim and Alex Rabinowitch of Ashburn; sister, Brenda Joan Dobbins Naff of Pilot; grandchildren, Emily, Lyndsay, Natasha and Tori; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. The Duncan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.