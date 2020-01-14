MARION, Va. Ruth Ann Combs, age 70, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Ruth Ann was born in McDowell Co., W.Va., on October 13, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sampy Bailey and Margaret Blankenship; her husband, Graham Combs; brother, James B. Craighead; and sister, Donna J. Craighead. She is survived by her two sons, Jason A. Combs and Brenda, and Sandy Combs; brothers, Wiley Craighead and wife, Mary, and George Nash and wife, Evelyn; sisters, Julia Craighead, and Dreama Gibson-Potts; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Nancy and Scott VanHoy, Dale and Shawna Hancock, and Jerry and Roxanne Frye. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday January 16, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Combs family.
Combs, Ruth Ann
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
1:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Jan 16
Graveside
Thursday, January 16, 2020
2:00PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery
Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
