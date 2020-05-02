ATKINS, Va. Janie Buchanan Gonzalez, age 84, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home in Atkins. She was born in Nebo, Va. to the late Franklin Kimble and Hazel Leonard Buchanan and is preceded in death by her first husband, John Andrew Harris of Marion, Va.; second husband, Herminio Marcus Gonzalez; daughters, Linda Harris, and Brenda King; and 10 siblings. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Miller and husband, Dan of Atkins, Va., Carrie Sexton and husband, Ray of Sugar Grove, Va., Freda Gillespie and husband, George of Rich Valley, Va., Nancy Lumpkin and husband, Blake of Danville, Va., Cathy Morgan and husband, Stan of Newport News, Va., John Barker and wife, Karla of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mary Lankford and husband, Gerald of Danville, Va.; sister, Carolyn Buchanan of Marion; 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In keeping with Mrs. Gonzalez's wishes, all services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Gonzalez Family.
