Basel Eugene "Paw" Cooper, age 69, of the Brown Mountain section of Jewell Ridge, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his home. He was born on September 23, 1949, in Whitewood, Virginia, the son of the late Charlie Roosevelt "Scrap Iron" and Katie Bertha Boyd Cooper. He was a coal miner and was a member of the UMWA Jewell Ridge Chapter. He was a lifelong resident of the area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dexter Jean "Dean" Brown Cooper, and a sister, Shirley Faye Cooper Wimmer. He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Spencer and husband, Derek, of Abingdon, Va.; son, Neal Cooper and wife, Page, of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Aaron Cooper, Max Cooper, Miles Cooper, Lydia Spencer, Elliott Spencer, and Rhett Spencer; sisters, Ilene Hass and husband, Earl, of Gate City, Va., Fonda Rowe and husband, Chester, of Rowe, Va., Hazel Farley of Bristol, Tenn., Barbara, Gilbert and husband, Michael, of Jewell Ridge, Va., and Tabatha McCall and husband, Jeff, of Bristol, Tenn.; grother, Kenneth Cooper of Whitewood, Va., and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Basel Eugene "Paw" Cooper was held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Charlie Cooper officiating. Interment followed at the Brown Family Cemetery in Jewell Ridge, Virginia. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The Cooper family received friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
